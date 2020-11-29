Camille Caleb's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services in Coatesville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Camille in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
