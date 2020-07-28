Our beautiful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Camille Chatelain Jarman passed away peacefully in her home on July 24, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. Camille was born on June 19, 1970 to Allen and Bonnie Chatelain in Salt Lake City, Utah. The third of five children, she grew up in Bountiful, Utah and graduated from Bountiful High School in 1988. Camille worked as a CNA at South Davis Hospital before moving with her family to Hershey, Pennsylvania for 18 months. Upon returning to Utah, she met Richard Jarman on a blind date and they were married on September 6, 1991 in the Salt Lake City temple. She felt blessed to have John and Carol Jarman as her in-laws.



Camille believed that motherhood was a divine calling and loved being a mother and teacher to all seven of her children. Together Camille and Richard homeschooled each of them starting in 2000. She was one of five founders of the South Davis Liber Academy homeschool co-operative and taught many courses, but she also believed in learning outside of the classroom from all of life's experiences. Camille was involved in all of her children's activities, from Shakespeare plays, to ballroom dancing, to science experiments. One thing that her children learned quickly was to never say 'I'm bored,' because Camille would always come up with things to do around the house if they did. Camille was a talented seamstress and sewed hundreds of costumes for dance performances, theatre, and trek, not only for her own children but many others, including sewing masks to donate. She worked hard to support and encourage each of her children's dreams, including gifting dance shoes, private lessons, or supplies for new hobbies. As her children grew older and began to get married, Camille happily welcomed her two daughters-in-law and her two sons-in-law and made them feel like family from the minute she met them. One of her greatest achievements was becoming a grandmother to Ned Thomas on December 6, 2018. She adored him and recently could be found sitting happily at her sewing table with him beside her, cutting fabric together.



Camille had a passion for helping women bring their children into the world, and assisted in a number of births in Utah. She loved babies and children and had a magical touch with them. She was devoted to taking care of new moms and had so much passion for motherhood. Camille would drive for an hour at three in the morning to help those in her care. She had an answer to every medical question or tell you where to get what you need. She would defend motherhood no matter what.



Camille was welcoming and caring towards everyone. She wanted everyone to have a voice, especially the underdog and helped others stand up for themselves. Camille was independent and believed everyone should make their own decisions, especially her own children. One of her favorite things to say was, "figure it out!" - find out what you want to do and do it, don't let anyone tell you that you can't. Camille was described as a spitfire and not afraid to speak her mind although she never said unkind words about anyone. Even when her health tried to drag her down she was always serving her community and trying to learn new things like crafts, recipes, and wisdom from as many books as she could. She had a mischievous sense of humor and would lovingly tease people with a twinkle in her eye. Camille and husband, Richard, always teased each other as to who was the boss of the family.



Camille was strong and persevering, despite the health issues that took a toll on her body and mind. Even though she fought a battle with cancer for 3 years, and many other ailments for much longer, we feel like she won. Because even though she may not have beat cancer in the way everyone wants, even though she wasn't healed in this life, she fought hard, she never became bitter or hateful, she never complained or stopped finding new ways to make the best of what she had, and she never turned from her God or stopped loving the people around her. She won. And now she's getting the best rewards anyone can, free from any limits.



Camille loved the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was a natural believer who adored her Savior, Jesus Christ, and genuinely followed the tenets of the gospel. She believed "honesty is the best policy" Her favorite calling in the church was Ward Girls Camp Director because she loved camping and the outdoors, especially building fires and cooking over them. She enjoyed serving in the temple and she understood and drew upon the powerful blessings that come to those that serve there. Camille was amazingly in touch with the spirit and allowed it to guide her as a mother and give her confidence that she knew what was best for her family and would not let anyone sway her.



Camille would want to teach others that honesty is the best policy, figure it out and get it done, and that patience is a virtue. Camille is survived by her husband, Richard; seven children, Jordan (Heather), Joshua (Theresa), Morgan (Justin), Amanda (David), Samantha, Jaxon, Kirstin, 1 beautiful grandson Ned; her father Allen Chatelain and 2 sisters: Danielle Lewis and Mignon Mansell, 2 brothers: Anthony Chatelain and Aaron Chatelain.



A family-only graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. but will be streamed on Facebook live for all to join in. Interment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.