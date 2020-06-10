Camilo R. Prieto, 86, passed away on June 10, 2020. He was born December 5, 1933, to Blas Prieto and Benita Rodriguez in Delta Colorado. He married Gracie Ramos; they later divorced and remained close friends.Our daddy has left us with many memories. Pops was passionate about owning his own business, being a furniture refurbisher, and repairman of antiques. Daddy lived most of his life in Arizona where he enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his cacti. He also loved spending time with his family and beloved pets.The family would like to personally thank Danita and Andrew of CNS Hospice Care and Heritage Park Senior Living staff, for the great care and compassion you showed.Daddy, thank you for the memories. You will always be loved and never forgotten; we are going to miss you Pops and will love you always and forever. Love you, daddy, you will always be my king. I'll miss you. Thanks for all the memories.Camilo R. Prieto is survived by his children, Aloha Prieto-Garcia (Antonio Sr.), Michelyne Prieto, Curtiz Prieto, Jeff Prieto, and Candida Prieto, and a very special niece, Chonita Babilis, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.Camilo R. Prieto is preceded in death by his mother Benita and father Blas Prieto, his son Gerald 'Ol Man' Prieto, four brothers, and a sister.Family will greet friends on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.

