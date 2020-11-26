Menu
Candelario Ruiz
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
Candelario Ruiz's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Terpening & Son Mortuary in Artesia, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Terpening & Son Mortuary website.

Published by Terpening & Son Mortuary on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
1111 N. Roselawn Ave., Artesia, New Mexico 88210
Funeral services provided by:
Terpening & Son Mortuary
