Candy Brandt
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1956
DIED
November 10, 2020
Candy Brandt's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI .

Published by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St., Appleton, WI 54911
Nov
21
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St., Appleton, WI 54911
Funeral services provided by:
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
