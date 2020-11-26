Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Candy Phillips
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1956
DIED
November 20, 2020
Candy Phillips's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Candy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Vic, I am so sorry about Candy. She always knew how to make me laugh. She is running around and out of that wheelchair. Prayers for your family for peace during this time.
Rebecca Blake
November 25, 2020