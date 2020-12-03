Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Captain Retir
1946 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1946
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
United States Coast Guard
Captain Retir's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc in Winona, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Captain in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roberts and Sons Mortuary
524 Greensboro Street, Winona, Mississippi 38967
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts & Sons Mortuary Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.