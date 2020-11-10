Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carey Devery
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1955
DIED
November 11, 2020
Carey Devery's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bayonne Memorial Home in Bayonne, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carey in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bayonne Memorial Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bayonne Memorial Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bayonne Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Words can not express the sadness our family feels with our brothers passing. He was a kind soul with a big heart. He was a quite man and adored his wife Maureen who he spent most of time with. Our lives are forever changed and he will be immensely missed, so fly high Carey and watch over all of us. Love you always.
Sue Esposito
Brother
November 11, 2020
Carey was a classmate at Lincoln School and Bayonne High. He was a good friend of my brother, Timmy. I’m saddened to hear of his passing. Condolences to his family.
Kathy (Walsh) McCabe
November 11, 2020