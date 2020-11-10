Carey Devery's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bayonne Memorial Home in Bayonne, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carey in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bayonne Memorial Home website.
Published by Bayonne Memorial Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.