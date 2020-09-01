Carl E Boatwright Jr. passed away peacefully at is home on August 28, 2020. He was born in Denver Colorado on March 31, 1930, son of Carl and Maudie Boatwright.



Carl married Ruth Mower on June 27th, 1952 and it was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an educator with Ogden City School District for 29 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the United State Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He loved hunting, shooting, motorcycle riding and horseback riding.



Carl is survived by his daughters, Debra Skeen and Denice (Bruce) Nelson; and a son, Eric Boatwright. He has 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; also survived by a sister, Wilma Love.



Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 am at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10 to 1045 am prior to the service at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street.. Please wear a mask.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.