Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carl E. Boatwright Jr.
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1930
DIED
August 28, 2020
ABOUT
Aultorest Memorial Park
Latter-Day Saints
Salt Lake Temple
Carl E Boatwright Jr. passed away peacefully at is home on August 28, 2020. He was born in Denver Colorado on March 31, 1930, son of Carl and Maudie Boatwright.

Carl married Ruth Mower on June 27th, 1952 and it was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an educator with Ogden City School District for 29 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the United State Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He loved hunting, shooting, motorcycle riding and horseback riding.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Debra Skeen and Denice (Bruce) Nelson; and a son, Eric Boatwright. He has 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; also survived by a sister, Wilma Love.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11 am at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10 to 1045 am prior to the service at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street.. Please wear a mask.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
496 24th St., Ogden, UT 84401
Sep
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Aultorest Memorial Park
836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.