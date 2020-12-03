Menu
Carl Clancy
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1948
DIED
November 29, 2020
Carl Clancy's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne website.

Published by Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Greater Progressive Baptist Church
2215 John Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46803
Funeral services provided by:
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
