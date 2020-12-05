Carl Davies's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden in Ogden, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden website.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.