Carl Davies
1953 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1953
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Hill Air Force Base
LDS Church
United States Navy
Washington Heights Memorial Park
Weber State
Carl Davies's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden in Ogden, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84401
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah 84403
