Carl Fromelius
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
Carl Fromelius's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc in Salem, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dawalt Funeral Home
204 East Market Street, Salem, Indiana 47167
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
First Christian Church of Salem
305 East Walnut Street, Salem, Indiana 47167
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Christian Church of Salem
305 East Walnut Street, Salem, Indiana 47167
Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc
