Carl Henry
1942 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1942
DIED
November 17, 2020
Carl Henry's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue P.O. Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Nov
22
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
405 W Thomas Avenue, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Union Grove Cemetery
, Northboro, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
