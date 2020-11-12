Menu
Carl Hirth
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1929
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
concordia lutheran ministries
US Navy
Carl Hirth's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fox Funeral Home in Saxonburg, PA .

Published by Fox Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
Nov
13
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
410 West Main Street, PO Box 305, Saxonburg, Pennsylvania 16056
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
