Carl Lydic
1958 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1958
DIED
November 13, 2020
Carl Lydic's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ulysses, PA .

Published by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Andrews Settlement Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
