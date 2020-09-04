Carl Richard Martinez

March 3, 1949 ~ August 29, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Carl "Marty" Richard Martinez announces his sudden passing on August 29, 2020.



He was born and raised in Ogden, Utah. He was a "Terrace Brat' growing up with a solid group of lifelong friends, proud of being from the "Terrace". Each one of them tough, loyal to the core and they always stuck together. He attended school in the Terrace and was a proud graduate from Bonneville High School class of 1967.



He was a proud American and served in the Air Force, working as an aircraft mechanic in Okinawa and Utah, later retiring from HAFB. He was a member of the American Legion in Huntsville and many, many other groups and clubs. The legacy he leaves behind is monumental.



Our father loved the Utah mountains and being outdoors. We enjoyed many camping, hunting and fishing trips together with our father. He enjoyed sharing this passion with everyone, specifically his children and grandchildren. He was such a free spirit, and never conformed, and he always stood his ground. You always knew where you stood with him, he didn't have a fake bone in his body. He lived a full life, and was so full of life himself.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Stella Martinez and his sister, Emily Martinez, and his beloved dog Bluboy.



He is survived by his children, Jennifer and Carlos (Vlad) Martinez; four grandchildren, Jaxen, Jovan, Ginger, Jade; a special friend and confidant and mother of his children, Sandy Martinez; his beloved furry friends, Layla and Peanut who continue to look and listen for the rumble of Daddy's bike. He also leaves behind his loving companion Margret Sauls, with whom he shared his last few years. His is also survived by his two brothers Louie and Thomas Espinoza.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.