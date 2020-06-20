Carl Owen Price, 84, passed away June 16, 2020 at his home. He was born August 5, 1935 in Tremonton, Utah to Angus Golden Price and Grace Trease. He lived in Spanish Fork for 18 years where he attended Spanish Fork Public Schools and attended BYU. Carl was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Carl married Dona Mae Siddoway in January 15,1955, she passed away January 29, 1987. He married Carol Batchelor October 10, 1987.



Carl was a wonderful father and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandkids. He also enjoyed coaching his children, hunting, fishing, golf, camping, boating, and other outdoor activities. He liked spending time at Island Park, Bear Lake and St. George.



Carl was owner of Weber Trucking Corporation.



Carl is survived by his wife Carol; children Carla J. (Roy) Brunson, Susan K. (Dan, deceased) Frazier, Marvin L. Price, Joe D. (Heather) Humphreys, Ron B. Tribe, Terri J. Bologna; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and a brother Ron (Donna) Price.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Emma Price and John W and Jessie Trease; his parents; brother Gary Price; son Michael R. Price, granddaughter Jeniffer; son-in-law Dan, brother-in-law Don, mother-in-law Wanda, father-in-law Don and mother-in-law Beatrice.



The family would like to thank Atlas Home Hospice and the local LDS members for their care and concern.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.