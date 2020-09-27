Carl LeRoy Provost



September 20, 1943 – September 25, 2020



We are saddened to say goodbye to our dear husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Parkinson's Disease and Dementia have taken their toll the last few years.



Carl was born and raised in Midway, Utah and loved that high mountain valley. His parents, Clifford and Alberta, were hardworking and loving parents. Carl was the third of four children. He joined Sara and Fred and Aileen came along after Carl. They were very close all of their lives.



Carl graduated from Wasatch High School and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the California Mission. His mission was the beginning of many years of service for his church, fellow saints, and friends. Carl attended BYU after his mission where he met his eternal companion Cheryn Lewis. He also attended Snow College for a year. Carl and Cheryn have shared 54 wonderful years together. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple and moved around a lot the first 10 years and finally settled in Roy in 1976 where they planted deep roots. They have welcomed four amazing children to their family; Clint LeRoy (Debbie) of West Haven, Christopher Ray (Melanie) of Hooper, Cindi Kristina (deceased), and Cheri Sara (Tyler) Buxton of Plain City.



Carl served in many callings in the church including Bishop's counselor, HP group leader, Bishop of the Roy 7th Ward, and counselor in the Roy Central Stake presidency. He loved his time serving others. Carl started in the carpet business in 1975 working for Steve Ogden at Ogden Carpet in Sugarhouse, moving to work in Ogden in 1976. In 1995 Carl and Cheryn became owners of Ogden's carpet franchise in the Ogden area and built a store in Roy. He loved working with customers to make their homes beautiful and comfortable. Wanting to serve a mission again, he sold the business to his children and he and Cheryn served a couple's mission in the Australia, Brisbane Mission. The two most important things in his life were the Gospel of Jesus Christ and his family.



Carl is surived by his wife Cheryn, three of his children, 14 dearly loved grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and one more on the way, his brothers in law, Neil Nelson of Preston, Ralph Walker of American Fork, and some very special nieces, nephews, and double cousins, Melvin, Luella, Vernon and Alice.



He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his daughter Cindi, two granddaughters, Kassidie and Kennedie.



Our thanks to Encompass Hospice for their many months of care especially Lori and Mary Ann and all the aides and nurses who have helped us.



Services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00am at the Roy Central Stake Center 4900 S 2000 W, Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Tuesday from 9:45 – 10:45am prior to services. Masks are encouraged.



Interment in Midway City Cemetery.



