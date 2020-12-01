Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carl Raburn
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
Carl Raburn's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds in Reynolds, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens
609 West Chatham Street, Oglethorpe, Georgia 31068
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.