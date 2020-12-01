Carl Raburn's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds in Reynolds, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds website.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Reynolds on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.