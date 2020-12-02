Carl Ritchey's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel in Akron, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel website.
Published by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
