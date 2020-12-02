Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carl Ritchey
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1932
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Carl Ritchey's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Christopher Marcello
December 1, 2020