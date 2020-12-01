Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carl Sims
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1922
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Carl Sims's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sims Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Maham Funeral Home
187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176
Funeral services provided by:
Sims Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.