Carl William Taylor Jr.

Age 84 of Monroeville, PA, passed away on September 28, 2020. Born on February 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Carl and Edythe (Shaver) Taylor and the wife of Tresa (Callo) Taylor. Carl spent his working years as a Master Plumber. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 613 in Turtle Creek and the Monroeville Christian Church. His number one joy in life was spending time with his loving family. Along with his wife Tresa, Carl is survived by his children; Linda (Dennis) Rowe, Lori (Dan) Parshall, Carl (Robin) Taylor, III; grandchildren, Jacob Brown, Samantha Taylor, Jeremy Rowe, Sarah (Nick) Holmes, Lindsey (Nate) Stolarski, Joshua (Hannah) Rowe, Cole Taylor; great-grandchildren, Carolyn Rowe and Reagan Stolarski; brother, Thomas (Barbara) Taylor. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Laura Mansfield. Family and friends will be received Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Interment will be at Restland Memorial. Due to the current health concerns masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroeville Christian Church, ?3780 Northern Pike Monroeville, PA 15146