Carl VanScoik
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Carl VanScoik's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care website.

Published by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544
Dec
4
Service
11:00a.m.
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544
Dec
4
Burial
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens
, Osceola, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
