Carl Wanner
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1931
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Magnolia Cemetery
U.S. Air Force
Carl Wanner's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .

Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Ali, lifting up your family as you celebrate your grandfather's life and legacy
Malone University
December 2, 2020