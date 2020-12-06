Menu
Carl Zurcher
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1943
DIED
June 10, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Carl Zurcher's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN in Youngstown, OH .

Published by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:55p.m.
Bogey's Banquet Center
3404 New Castle Rd., Lowellville, Ohio 44436
Jun
20
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Bogey's Banquet Center
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN
