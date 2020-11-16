Menu
Carla Hertzog
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1941
DIED
November 12, 2020
Carla Hertzog's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis, WV .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
567 Thomas Avenue, Davis, West Virginia 26260
Nov
20
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
567 Thomas Avenue, Davis, West Virginia 26260
Funeral services provided by:
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
