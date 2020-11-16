Carla Hertzog's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis, WV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carla in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home website.
Published by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
