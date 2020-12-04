Menu
Carla Smith
1959 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1959
DIED
October 22, 2020
Carla Smith's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home in Chester, PA .

Published by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
