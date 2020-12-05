Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carle Hunt
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1948
DIED
January 2, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
United States Marine Corps
Carle Hunt's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, January 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet in Burnet, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
LAKELAND HILLS MEMORIAL PARK - Burnet
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.