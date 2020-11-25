Menu
Carlene Roberts
1947 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1947
DIED
October 30, 2020
Carlene Roberts's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 25, 2020