Carlene Bird Sharp, Utah



1937-2020



Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend danced away into the arms of her eternal companion on the morning of October 26, 2020 in Centerville, Utah following a courageous seven year battle with bladder cancer. She was born on May 30, 1937 (Decoration Day) in Mendon, Utah to Carlyle Earl and Edna Muir Bird. She married her eternal sweetheart, Robert Sharp in the Logan, Utah Temple on December 11, 1959. Carlene was a gifted cowgirl. She participated in various riding clubs, barrel racing and was a member of the Royalty for every Rodeo in Cache County. She loved to work in her yard landscaping, gardening, farming and canning. She was a woman of many talents including creating floral arrangements, decorating for holidays especially Christmas, taking pictures, recording family history events, and hair dressing. She shared her talents with everyone in many different ways.



She was the mother to four children. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having served in many callings including Relief Society Secretary and Historian. She also served a mission with her husband, Robert at the dry pack cannery in Centerville.



Carlene is survived by Julie (Neil) Parrish, Jeffrey (Heidi) Sharp, Teresa (Rick) Baggett, Gregory (Cookie) Sharp, twelve grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, brothers Nolan Bird and Gary Bird. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sharp, her parents Carlyle and Edna, sister Yvonne Young, brother Bartell Bird, and grandson, Michael Zoellner.



Funeral services will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at 11 am at the Canyon View Stake Center, 2110 North Main Street, Centerville, Utah with a private viewing from 9:30 to 10:30am prior to funeral. A public viewing will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm. Masks are required as is social distancing. Individuals who are unable to attend in person may view the service at https://youtu.be/5JgEiqzRbkQ





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.