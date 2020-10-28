Menu
Carlene Bird Sharp
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1937
DIED
October 26, 2020
Carlene Bird Sharp, Utah

1937-2020

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend danced away into the arms of her eternal companion on the morning of October 26, 2020 in Centerville, Utah following a courageous seven year battle with bladder cancer. She was born on May 30, 1937 (Decoration Day) in Mendon, Utah to Carlyle Earl and Edna Muir Bird. She married her eternal sweetheart, Robert Sharp in the Logan, Utah Temple on December 11, 1959. Carlene was a gifted cowgirl. She participated in various riding clubs, barrel racing and was a member of the Royalty for every Rodeo in Cache County. She loved to work in her yard landscaping, gardening, farming and canning. She was a woman of many talents including creating floral arrangements, decorating for holidays especially Christmas, taking pictures, recording family history events, and hair dressing. She shared her talents with everyone in many different ways.

She was the mother to four children. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having served in many callings including Relief Society Secretary and Historian. She also served a mission with her husband, Robert at the dry pack cannery in Centerville.

Carlene is survived by Julie (Neil) Parrish, Jeffrey (Heidi) Sharp, Teresa (Rick) Baggett, Gregory (Cookie) Sharp, twelve grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, brothers Nolan Bird and Gary Bird. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sharp, her parents Carlyle and Edna, sister Yvonne Young, brother Bartell Bird, and grandson, Michael Zoellner.

Funeral services will be held Friday October 30, 2020 at 11 am at the Canyon View Stake Center, 2110 North Main Street, Centerville, Utah with a private viewing from 9:30 to 10:30am prior to funeral. A public viewing will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm. Masks are required as is social distancing. Individuals who are unable to attend in person may view the service at https://youtu.be/5JgEiqzRbkQ

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Russon Brothers Mortuary
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, Utah
Oct
30
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Oct
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
In loving memory of a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. Although Carlene and I haven't seen much of each other, she is still very close to my heart as a dear and trusted friend. She always had time to chat or help, whenever, or whatever you were doing. I am glad to know that she has been reunited with Bob, her sweetheart, and the love of her life.
Candi Gunnell
Friend
October 27, 2020