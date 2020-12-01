Menu
Carlene Williams
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
Carlene Williams's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carlene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Colbert City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Teresa and Allan Parham
Family
November 27, 2020