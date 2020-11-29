Menu
Carlie Voss
2000 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 2000
DIED
November 11, 2020
Carlie Voss's passing at the age of 20 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT in Bennett, NC .

Published by JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Pine Grove Baptist Church
2459 Pine Grove Church Road, Eagle Springs, North Carolina 27242
Nov
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pine Grove Baptist Church
2459 Pine Grove Church Road, Eagle Springs, North Carolina 27242
Funeral services provided by:
JOYCE BRADY CHAPEL - BENNETT
