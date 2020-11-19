Menu
Carlos Avelar
1937 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1937
DIED
November 14, 2020
Carlos Avelar's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Paul's Chapel - Arcata in Arcata, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Paul's Chapel
1070, H ST, ARCATA, California 95521
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
1690 Janes Rd., Arcata, California 95521
Funeral services provided by:
Paul's Chapel - Arcata
