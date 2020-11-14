Menu
Carlos Bazan
1949 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1949
DIED
November 9, 2020
Carlos Bazan's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. in Weslaco, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco
2602 N. Texas, Weslaco, Texas 78599
Nov
11
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco
2602 N. Texas, Weslaco, Texas 78599
Nov
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco
2602 N. Texas, Weslaco, Texas 78599
Funeral services provided by:
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
