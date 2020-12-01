Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carlos Mendoza
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1956
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
Carlos Mendoza's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel Of Hope in Hobbs, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carlos in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel Of Hope website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Chapel Of Hope on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of Hope Funeral Home
3321 North Dal Paso Street, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kings Gate Church
300 E. Marland, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Of Hope
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.