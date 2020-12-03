Menu
Carlos Ramirez
1979 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1979
DIED
November 29, 2020
Carlos Ramirez's passing at the age of 41 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eternity Funeral Home in Salt Lake City, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carlos in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eternity Funeral Home website.

Published by Eternity Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Eternity Funeral Home
