Carlton Easley
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Carlton Easley's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home in Oregon, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home website.

Published by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
North Grove Christian Church
11702 North Mt. Morris Road, Leaf River, Illinois 61047
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
North Grove Christian Church
11702 North Mt. Morris Road, Leaf River, Illinois 61047
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
