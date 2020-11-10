Carma Maughan Murray Gibbs



Following a brief illness our angel mother Carma Maughan Murray Gibbs took her last breath Friday, November 6, 2020, at her apartment in Whisper Cove Assisted Living in Kaysville, Utah.



Carma was born December 21, 1927 to Kenneth Bailey and Celia Poppleton Maughan Murray in Wellsville, Cache, Utah. Carma was the 2nd child (1st daughter) of 7 children. Carma enjoyed growing up and having fun with her brothers, sisters and many cousins in Wellsville, Utah. During her school years she enjoyed learning, participating in drama programs and other activities. She was so excited to sing with the Con Motto Chorus during the end of her high school years at South Cache High School, Hyrum, Utah. While attending South Cache High School Carma met her sweetheart, Gail Burton Gibbs. After graduating she worked at the Western Store in Logan, Utah and then became a telephone operator for the local telephone company.



Carma married her friend and sweetheart Gail Burton Gibbs on February 24, 1947 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. Carma and Gail began their marriage in Logan, Utah where Gail worked on construction for different companies. He later owned and operated Gibbs Flying "A" service station. They later moved to Benson Ward, Utah where Gail ran a farm. In 1957 they moved to Ogden, Utah where Gail worked for Sears & Roebuck and Company for a year. He then found the perfect job selling life insurance with New York Life Insurance Company. Gail and Carma moved to Stoddard, Utah in March 1997 making many good friends there. Gail and Carma are the parents of seven children, Peggy Marie Reeder, Susan Gay Zundel (David), Marilee Murray Olsen (Lex), Miriam Murray Storey (Craig), Ruth Ann Murray Stagg (Niel) and Rebecca Murray Wood (Rich). Ryan Murray Gibbs, the youngest, died at birth.



After marriage, Carma enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. She and her husband were active in Civic affairs in Logan, Utah and she was active in the Junior Chamber Jills. She was very active in the school PTA organization and enjoyed the various activities of her daughters. She worked part time for several years at Kiddie Ville in Ogden, Utah. She also occasionally worked in Gail's insurance office. She enjoyed sewing and quilting with her mother, sisters and cousins. Her posterity are the recipients of her many quilts. She crocheted the edges of pillowcases, many baby blankets and bibs that many of her family and friends have loved. She really enjoyed gardening and truly had a green thumb. Her yard was always well kept and full of beautiful roses, geraniums and petunias but she really loved anything that bloomed. She had many fun experiences traveling with Gail, friends and family. She took time to journal, made memory books for family and created many photo albums for her family to enjoy. She loved sports of all kinds, a football or basketball game were her favorite TV programs. She played tennis in her younger years and bowled in a league for many years. She especially enjoyed participating with Gail, her brothers and sisters in the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah bringing home many medals. She enjoyed supporting Weber State University with Gail for many years at Basketball and Football games. Most of all she loved and enjoyed her family. She was an inspiring, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Through many of life's challenges she kept a positive attitude. She would remind us, "Everything happens for a reason". She has a wonderful posterity and made everyone feel they were her favorite.



As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in many Ward and Stake callings. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and was always guiding her family to live the gospel and gain their own testimonies. She loved attending the temple and served several years as a temple worker in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. She worked on Family History with Gail for most of her adult life and was a Family History Consultant.



She was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. Even during this past year at Whisper Cove Assisted Living the residents, staff and all her helpers became her friends. During these past months of Covid-19 isolation she did what she could to help others and bring that ray of sunshine to everyone around her. Her friends and family will really miss her fun personality and elbow bumps.



She is survived by sisters; Emma Jean Allen (Warren), Susanne Buttars (Jack) and Rochelle Hamblin (Ron); daughters, Peggy M Reeder, Susan G Zundel, Marilee M Olsen, Miriam M Storey, Ruth Ann M Stagg, Rebecca M Wood, 24 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart Gail; parents Kenneth and Celia Murray; brothers Guy Murray, Berkley Murray and Craig Murray; son Ryan Gibbs and grandson Curtis Stagg.



The Gibbs family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff and helpers at Whisper Cove Assisted Living for their tireless service and love given to our mother. A big thank you to Encompass Home and Hospice Health Care for their medical expertise, loving service and assistance during the past few weeks of mother's life. Also we express appreciation to Dr. Seth Lewis for years of caring for mother right up to the end of her life.



Private Funeral Services will be held for immediate family only at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary. There will be a public viewing for friends and family on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.



Due to Covid-19 mandates please wear a face mask and social distance when attending the viewing and memorial service.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.