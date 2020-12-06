Carma Annette Black Hosking was born on December 30, 1932 and passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 surrounded by family at Creekside Assisted Living Center. Annette was the second of three daughters born to Bryant Byron Black and Melba Douglass. She and her sisters, Barbara Belnap and Marcia Black, grew up in Boise, Idaho. Annette loved to sing and was part of the well-known singing group the Noteables, was a member of the BYU Madrigals and loved to sing in church choirs throughout her life. Music brought so many life experiences and new friends to Annette as she traveled around the country; Her personality was vibrant and outgoing and she was a student body officer at BYU. Annette later married the love of her life, Robert Sidney Hosking, in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 26th, 1954. Together the two raised three boys – Scott, Craig and Kenneth – and taught them their love of aviation, fishing and family. She became co-partner in Hosking Helicopters, and, later, the voice of their famous Airshow act, "Otto The Helicopter Clown," which eventually earned her the nickname "Mom Hosking," in the aviation world. However, the thing she was most proud of was her family. In her own words: "No one loved deeper or cared more about her family and people than me!" All who knew her would agree that she loved life, lived it to the fullest and loved her husband more than she could express. Annette is survived by her husband, Bob, of over 66 years, her three boys and their families.
A small family funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 1:30 p.m. in Bountiful, UT. The service can be viewed via the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84192300424?pwd=M0syQktaSWZMYzJOV0JZV3pwU29UUT09
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider following Annette's example and do something kind for someone else, share a candy bar with a friend or a smile with a strange
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.