Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carmel Gibbons
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1927
DIED
November 21, 2020
Carmel Gibbons's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence in North Providence, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carmel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Church
, Providence, Rhode Island
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To The Gibbons Family, Please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of Carmel, May she rest in peace in heaven. God Bless.
Joe & Sophia Furgasso
Friend
November 26, 2020