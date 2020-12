So now Carmela joins Bernie and Tom in Paradise-what a troika!! So many wonderful memories of good times at the Tripi house after school, and after trouble. Always laughing, kidding, and fun times in the basement-never had better sausage and peppers than at the Tripi dinner table. My friend Tom, gone 46 years this past Sept. 1, finally has his Mom to boss him around again. Although we mark this passing with sadness, we take comfort knowing they are together, and happy in the presence of our Lord. Bobby and Joanie-your Mom was the best, and you know that. Take solace in knowing that the parting will be short, and the reunion sweet May God Bless The Tripi Family, and know we will never forget these special people.

John and Laurie McMurray Friend November 23, 2020