Carmela Tripodo
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1937
DIED
November 8, 2020
Carmela Tripodo's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home in Wickliffe, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, Ohio 44092
Nov
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
29850 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, Ohio 44092
