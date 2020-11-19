Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carmella Picciuto
1916 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1916
DIED
November 17, 2020
Carmella Picciuto's passing at the age of 104 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cota Funeral Home in North Reading, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carmella in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cota Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cota Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
11:15a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street, North Reading, MA 01864
Nov
20
Funeral
12:30p.m.
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street, North Reading, MA 01864
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Cota Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.