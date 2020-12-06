Carmen Kennon's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes in Killeen, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carmen in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes website.
Published by Harper-Talasek Funeral Homes on Dec. 6, 2020.
