Carmen Martinez-Celis
1968 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1968
DIED
November 9, 2020
Carmen Martinez-Celis's passing at the age of 52 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory website.

Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
2693 W Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
4131 Clime Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
