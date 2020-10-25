On October 22, 2020, Carmen Martinez passed away at home with family after a long battle with cancer, and complications from a stroke. She was 76 years old. It would be wrong to say that Mom lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to bounce back and she always did.



Carmen is survived by her brothers; Tom Saldivar, Dan Saldivar; sister Margarita Gore; children Anita Franco, Rudy Martinez, Paul (Beansie) Martinez & Lonetta Coria. She was the proud mother of 11 children. She was a mother to 7 biological children and took on 4 more children to raise as her own.



Her greatest love was her family, 33 Grandchildren, 63 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. All are proud to call her Mom, Momma, Drandma, Grandma & Granma Carmen.



Despite her large family Mom was always there with love & support. She helped raise several of her grand & great grandchildren.



Mom showed her love by caring for the kids on weekends or picking them up from school and making them their favorite meals. She always sacrificed her time to make sure the kids were always provided for.



Mom not only loved her family, she loved people and had a huge impact on everyone she came in contact with. She always kept the doors open to anyone that needed help, was hungry or just wanted to talk.



Carmen worked for NCR as a production worker and worked her way up to a Quality Assurance Technician. She also worked for Ogden City School District as a Teachers Aid for over 5 years.



Mom had a passion for cooking, and everyone loved eating her meals, she was always cooking at home for someone, and preparing weekly meals for the Christian Worship Center congregation and the children's ministry for church where she attended for over 20 years. It was important for her to have all her grandchildren and great grandchildren with her in church and she often picked them up and took them to church with her.



Carmen was quite the comedian, jokester, love to dance, sing and just full of life. She was quick witted, you couldn't get anything past her and you knew if you could dish it out, you were going to get something back.



Mom you were "Always caring, always kind, you will live in our hearts forever."



Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 – 36th St., Ogden, UT with visitation from 9:00 - !0:45 am prior to the funeral.



Due to Covid 19 masks are required and ask that you maintain social distancing.



2 Timothy 4:7



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race & I have kept the faith.





