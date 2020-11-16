Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carmen Pacheco
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1930
DIED
November 13, 2020
Carmen Pacheco's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano in New Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Carmen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.