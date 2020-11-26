Menu
Carmen Pettis
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1944
DIED
November 23, 2020
Carmen Pettis's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Annandale, MN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grace Southside Cemetery
90th St. NW and Nevens Ave NW, Annandale, Minnesota 55302
Funeral services provided by:
Dingmann Funeral Care
