Carmen Velez
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1938
DIED
December 1, 2020
Carmen Velez's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy, NJ .

Published by Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy, Jersey 08861
Funeral services provided by:
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
