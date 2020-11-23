Menu
Carmine Camillo
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1938
DIED
November 18, 2020
Carmine Camillo's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinn Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quinn Funeral Home website.

Published by Quinn Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street, Erie, PA 16502
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
2401 W. 38th St.
Funeral services provided by:
Quinn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Our condolences to Marilyn and family for their loss. Carmine was a great guy, loved his accent, kindness and bocce. Will remember all the great times together . ....we send our love and prayers to Marilyn and the family . ...he will always be in your hearts. Blessings,
MaryAnn Watters
Friend
November 22, 2020
Marilyn, Carmine and Tom you are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
The Shorts Family
Linda Shorts-Timko
Friend
November 22, 2020
I WANT TO CHANGFE MY CONDOLENCE when you review it just eliminate it I will do another one on sunday
Gary @ nancie bauschard
Friend
November 21, 2020
Marylyn, Carmine, and Tom
Out thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. Let your wonderful memories bring you comfort.
Frank & Sally Mezler

PS I’ll miss playing with him and against him, a real gentleman wether he won or lost. RIP
Friend
November 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the camillo family. Carmine will be missed on the bocce courts and the golf course. He was a great guy.
Russ richardson
Friend
November 21, 2020
Carmine and family,

Sorry to hear about your father. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Susan E Richmond
Coworker
November 21, 2020
Marilyn, Carmine, and Tom our deepest condolences and sympathy at the passing of Carmine. Our family room is part of his construction and carpentry legacy. Carmine was a good and honest man who will be missed.
Ken & Cindy Tome
Ken & Cindy Tome
Friend
November 21, 2020
To the Camillo family, you have our deepest sympathy.
Carmen was a good friend. We where neighbors for a while on Raspberry street as we both had come to the states from Italy.
The Camillo's where a proud family.
Sam & Marlene talarico
Friend
November 21, 2020
to all of Carmine family you have our condolences.
Carmine was a good friend, we were neighbors for a while on raspberry street, they were a good family.
we enjoyed playing bocce and the russian club.
take care.
sam & Marlene talarico
Friend
November 21, 2020
Marilyn, Carmine, and Tom,
I was so sorry to hear about Carm. He was such a nice, friendly, and kind man. May your memories sustain you through this difficult time.
I hope to see you at Mass, but with COVID I will not be comfortable at the funeral home.
JoAnn Guilianelli
Family
November 21, 2020
Tom & Carm, I'm so sorry for your loss, your father was a talented, caring person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Han & Rose Ann Garbulinski
Friend
November 21, 2020
R.I.P., Carmine. May the angels lead you into Paradise.
Bob Marks
Neighbor
November 21, 2020
Dear Marilyn,

You and your family have my deepest sympathy, love and prayers at this difficult time.
Vel Shuba
Friend
November 21, 2020
Carmine and Jodie,

Sorry to hear of your Fathers passing.
Our deepest sympathy.

Bob and Virginia Gloekler
Ormond Beach FL.
Robert Gloekler
November 21, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Carmine, he was always pleasant, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. My deepest sympathy to the family!
Mike Waratuke
Coworker
November 21, 2020